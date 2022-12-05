Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.40. 25,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,788. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

