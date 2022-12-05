Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.1 %

APD traded down $3.54 on Monday, reaching $314.90. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.73 and its 200-day moving average is $253.37. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

