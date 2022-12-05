Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 15,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,645 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Confluent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Confluent by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,611,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,205. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.