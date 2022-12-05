Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 38,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,954,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Confluent Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,645. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Confluent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

