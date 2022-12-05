Conflux Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $60.21 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,282.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00479483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00114343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00836740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.80 or 0.00658492 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00246059 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02862621 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,944,420.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

