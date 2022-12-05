ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.04 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $137.25 million and approximately $38.04 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

