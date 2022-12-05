Contrasting Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 24.79% N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.08% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.87 $7.76 million $2.58 7.36 Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.74 $3.77 million $1.13 10.62

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oak Ridge Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

