Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTSDF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.71. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,771. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.