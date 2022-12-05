Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

