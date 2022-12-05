CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 15,179 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

