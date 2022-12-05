CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,095 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 97,180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

MGY opened at $25.77 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

