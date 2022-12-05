CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 12,287 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 504,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,934 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.10 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,348,115 shares in the company, valued at $50,422,611.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock worth $191,186,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.