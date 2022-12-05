CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,406 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

