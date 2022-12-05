CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 138,297 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

