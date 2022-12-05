CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 751.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 666.89%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

