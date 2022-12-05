CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 32,272 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,272 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

