CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 79,145 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,145 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

