CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 865,107 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,107 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 55.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 425,523 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

