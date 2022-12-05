CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

MT stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

