CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,214,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,593,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Archrock by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 689,230 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.