Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CRF opened at $8.24 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.08%.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.