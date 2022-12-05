Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CRF opened at $8.24 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.08%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 92.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 184,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18,416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,480,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 476,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 420,679 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

