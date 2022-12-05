Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

