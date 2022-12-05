Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cosmos Trading Up 34.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,348,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,577,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Cosmos has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 801,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cosmos Company Profile
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
