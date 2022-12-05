Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cosmos Trading Up 34.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,348,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,577,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Cosmos has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 801,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos

Cosmos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.