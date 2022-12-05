Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.61.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,155 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

