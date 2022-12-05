Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $98.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $139.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

