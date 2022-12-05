Credit Suisse Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

