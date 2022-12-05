Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $535.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $535.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $514.21.

ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.66.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 70.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

