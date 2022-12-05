Credit Suisse Group Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$153.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$153.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RY. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$143.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.63. The company has a market cap of C$185.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.17%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$777,187.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

