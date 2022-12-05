Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 667,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,035,937 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

