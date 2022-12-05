Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 667,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,035,937 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
