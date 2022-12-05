Credit Suisse Group Trims Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

PSTG opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

