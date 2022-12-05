Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $78.80 million and $10.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013381 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.