CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 991,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($51.55) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get CRH alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CRH by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CRH by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 0.4 %

CRH Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 353,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. CRH has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.