Critical Review: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -31.74% 2.05%

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 15.31 $5.91 million ($0.02) -352.32 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Altus Power and Broadscale Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Broadscale Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altus Power beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Broadscale Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.