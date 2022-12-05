CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) vs. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head to Head Review

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CrowdGather and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CrowdGather
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GoodRx
|0
|15
|6
|0
|2.29
GoodRx has a consensus price target of $11.28, suggesting a potential upside of 111.54%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than CrowdGather.
Volatility & Risk
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CrowdGather and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CrowdGather
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.43 million
|N/A
|N/A
|GoodRx
|$745.42 million
|2.83
|-$25.25 million
|($0.17)
|-31.35
CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.
Profitability
This table compares CrowdGather and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CrowdGather
|N/A
|-197.05%
|13,045.45%
|GoodRx
|-8.89%
|3.45%
|1.76%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
39.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
GoodRx beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CrowdGather
CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
