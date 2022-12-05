CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.72. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

