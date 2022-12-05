Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 363,435 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,435 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after acquiring an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

About Darling Ingredients

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,073. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

