Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $23.62 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,113. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

