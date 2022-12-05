Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $63.32 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,603.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,974 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $63,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.26.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.