Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 259,883 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NetApp worth $34,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 310,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $746,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $685,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. 4,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,873. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.