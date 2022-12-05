Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,553 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $11.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $38,190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

