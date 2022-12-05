Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,553 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $11.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 7.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $38,190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,804,000 after acquiring an additional 999,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 951,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.