cVault.finance Price Hits $5,493.44 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,493.44 or 0.32348934 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 1% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $54.93 million and $55,970.90 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

