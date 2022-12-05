D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 13,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. 2,491,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

