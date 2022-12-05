Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $8.03. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 22,304 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

