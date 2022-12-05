Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $8.03. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 22,304 shares changing hands.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

