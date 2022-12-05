Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,103. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

