DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $294.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.78. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

