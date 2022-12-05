DCM Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,608. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

