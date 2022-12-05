DCM Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,353 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

BAC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,696,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $283.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

