DCM Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Danaher stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,103. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.