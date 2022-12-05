DCM Advisors LLC Invests $837,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.66. 5,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,288. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

