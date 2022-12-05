DCM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.90. 41,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

